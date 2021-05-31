Advertisement

Guite won’t return to UMaine Hockey coaching staff

By Bryan Sidelinger and Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - New UMaine Hockey Head Coach Ben Barr has yet to announce the hiring of any assistant coaches. Whenever that announcement is made we at least know former assistant coach Ben Guite will not be part of the coaching staff.

Guite told WABI today that the program will not be bringing him back for the 2021-2022 season. Guite was part of the last Black Bears team to win a National Championship more than two decades ago, and was named the interim head coach after the passing of Red Gendron, before Barr was hired on May 12th.

