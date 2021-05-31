Governor Mills reflects on Memorial Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills joined others in Augusta on this Memorial Day to honor those who’ve served and sacrificed.

She and military personnel gathered for a ceremony at Maine Veterans Cemetery.

“On this Memorial Day, we pause our lives to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in the defense of our great nation.”

It was an afternoon of remembrance inside Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“Memorial Day brings respect and a sense of history as we honor those who have perished to serve and preserve our country and to protect our freedoms. When I think of those who served our county I think of the courage they showed in the toughest of times,” Governor Mills said.

The ceremony was open to the public in compliance with CDC guidelines.

The half-hour service featured a brass band as well as a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

Military personnel like Major General Douglas Farnham of the Maine National Guard also paid their respects.

“Memorial Day is not a celebration. It’s a solemn day. A day of remembrance. A day to recognize the cost of freedom, and maybe even a day to contemplate what is worth dying for,” Major General Douglas Farnham said.

Governor Mills said it’s an honor to remember and reflect on the lives lost defending our country.

“Those Maine people and many more served and fought with determination, distinction, and an earnest hope for our collective future. A determination that we recognize and respect today. The courage which we honor today, hope which I feel strong again today,” said Governor Mills.

“It is thus that we reflect upon the grace of this great country and this state, and on those who have served and continue to serve her well, this Memorial Day 2021. God bless you, God bless the state of Maine, god bless the United States of America,” Governor Mills added.

The United States and State of Maine flags were lowered to half-staff statewide in honor of Memorial Day.

