George W. Bush honors veterans, parents, on Memorial Day

By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George W. Bush spent his Memorial Day morning in Maine at a brief honor service before paying tribute to his late parents.

He marched with members of the American Legion Post 159 to a service on a bridge linking Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

He then went to downtown Kennebunkport near the spot where his parents often watched the town’s Memorial Day parade.

Two chairs with the names of former President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush were temporarily placed in their honor, even though the parade was not held this year.

