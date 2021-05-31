Advertisement

Despite the rain, Maine businesses could see holiday success

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Travel into Maine at the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend rose to pre-pandemic numbers.

A busy holiday can be a good boost in Maine’s economy, especially after the slow summer caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Guests seem to be coming like everyone’s ready to move. The pent-up demand is presenting itself,” said Greg Dugal with Hospitality Maine.

Although the weather wasn’t ideal for the beach, or a cookout, store owners are hoping the rain pushed tourists to spend more money at Maine bars, restaurants and retail outlets

“Once you’ve already booked your vacation and you’re here for this whole weekend you can’t leave, so you might as well have fun,” Dugal said.

