Advertisement

Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half mile-wide debris field in the lake.

County officials identified the victims in a news release late Saturday as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tennessee. Their names were released after family members had been notified.

Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, known as Joe Lara, was an actor featured in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday morning. Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.

Smyrna is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Nashville. Percy Priest Lake is a reservoir created by the J. Percy Priest Dam. It is a popular spot for boating and fishing.

“With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats,” Ingle said.

The National Transportation Safety Board had a lead investigator at the site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

Leadfoot Promotions is selling tickets to an upcoming show for $18 to those who are vaccinated...
COVID-19 vaccination status determines how much you pay for Fla. concert tickets
Authorities are looking to identify a young child, whose body was found by a hiker near Las...
Vegas police investigating after child's body found, mistakenly identified
A declining birth rate, combined with increased life expectancy, is causing fears that there...
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
Authorities found firearms, ammunition and more in the suspect's apartment, including what...
Social media message leads to man's arrest over alleged plans for mass shooting at Walmart
Ray Carlisle with Teenage Bottlerocket says he’s concerned that people will jump into attending...
Florida concert tickets cost $18 for vaccinated, $999 for unvaccinated