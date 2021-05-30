Rangers urge safety to avoid more wildfires in New England

(AP) - Officials are urging caution at cookouts and campsites this holiday weekend to tamp down wildfires in New England.

Forest rangers asked campers to make sure their campfires are fully extinguished before leaving them.

They also urged people to obey open burning laws and to obtain permits before burning brush.

Dry conditions are contributing to fires and persisting despite the showery forecast this weekend.

The drought monitor released on Thursday showed parts of New Hampshire and Vermont are already in a moderate drought while most of Maine is “abnormally dry.”

