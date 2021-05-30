Advertisement

Rain Continues Today

By Emilie Hillman
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system will track across the region today. Rain will continue today, steadiest during the morning then becoming more showery in nature this afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the cool side due to the clouds and rain today with highs only reaching the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. High pressure will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. More seasonable temperatures are expected then.

MEMORIAL DAY: Periods of rain, steadiest during the morning then becoming more showery during the afternoon. Highs 50°-58°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible during the afternoon. Highs 65°-75°. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

