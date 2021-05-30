Local RV campgrounds expect a busy summer based on busy Memorial Day Weekend

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer here in Maine.

Every year, the long holiday weekend draws thousands of tourists to the state.

Last year, RV campgrounds didn’t get that influx of visitors.

But this year, things are looking up.

We stopped by a couple of local campgrounds to see how business is going.

“A lot better than last year,” said Carol Doyon, Owner of Pumpkin Patch RV Resort in Hermon.

Pumpkin Patch RV Resort in Hermon is nearly full this Memorial Day Weekend.

An encouraging sign after the hardships brought on by the pandemic this time last year.

”We are a tourist campground and they couldn’t come, so it made it a tough year,” said Doyon.

Carol Doyon and her husband who own the RV resort, say business won’t just be booming this weekend.

They’re expecting it to be that way all summer.

”I’d say we’re up at least 50 percent,“ added Doyon.

”The RV industry has taken off because it’s a safe way to travel. We’ve got a lot more people, and we have a lot more from Maine that are enjoying our park for the first time. Some of them said they had no idea we were here and they’re very happy to find us,” Doyon said.

3 miles up the road, Pleasant Hill Campground is seeing the same success.

”At least 50 to 60% better than they were last year at this time,” said Andy Sacchetti, Owner of Pleasant Hill Campground.

Andy Sacchetti says after struggling through a time when he wasn’t sure he would have enough visitors to stay open.

Welcoming guests back in full force is a great feeling.

”So far everything is looking great, we’ve got a lot of bookings already for the season, we’re full for this weekend. It’s a nice weekend, everybody is getting along having a great time, everybody seems to be in fantastic spirits, so it’s a big change and improvement from last year,” added Sacchetti.

Another bonus for local campgrounds will be welcoming back Canadian campers when the border opens sometime this summer.

”We’re optimistic about what this year is going to bring, and we’re very optimistic about next year because our caravans will be coming back through and they’re already reserved with us for next year, so it looks like it’s going to get even better,” said Doyon.

