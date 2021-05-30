Advertisement

Investigators say speed, alcohol likely factors in Roxbury ATV crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:25 AM EDT
ROXBURY, Maine (WMTW) -Two people were taken to a hospital after an ATV rollover crash Saturday in Roxbury.

Maine State Police said the crash happened around 6:30 PM on Horseshoe Valley Road.

Troopers said they found a male rider laying on his back on the shoulder of the road after having been thrown from the ATV.

He had lost consciousness but regained it after the crash.

The second male rider was up and walking when troopers arrived but did have head injuries.

Both were taken to Rumford Hospital where one of the riders was transported by Lifeflight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

According to State Police, the investigation is continuing but speed, alcohol and reckless operation appear to be factors in the crash.

