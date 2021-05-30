Business sweeter than ever before for one of a kind candy shop in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Business is sweeter than ever before for a one-of-a-kind candy shop in Hallowell after reopening its doors in early May.

Scrummy Afters Candy Shoppe has been a sweet tooth destination in downtown Hallowell for years.

After operating a storefront on Water Street for 8 years, the candy shop decided to leave its location in March of last year during the start of the pandemic.

After a year of doing online candy sales, owner Hilary Vellani decided it was time to reopen a physical store.

A candy trailer that she previously used to sell candy at events with, is now the shop’s home.

“It’s been really good so far, it’s been well received, we’ve seen a lot of the old faces that we used to love and know when we were at the other store. We’ve always loved this town and we love the people in it. We’ve seen a resurgence of activity with the businesses, so hopefully, we can be a part of this new era of energy and positivity,” said Hilary Vellani, who owns Scrummy Afters Candy Shoppe.

Scrummy Afters will be open Thursday thru Sunday with some abbreviated hours.

