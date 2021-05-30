87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Data from the Maine CDC shows reported new cases of COVID-19 dropped to 87 Sunday,

That is the second time in a week, newly recorded cases have dipped below 100.

No new deaths are being reported.

The death toll remains at 825

Total cases top 67,700.

More than 49,600 cases are confirmed.

Penobscot and Oxford counties are reporting 17 new cases each.

Aroostook County showing 10 more cases.

Somerset, Franklin, Lincoln, and Piscataquis counties have three new cases each.

Lincoln County is reporting no change in cases.

According to the Maine CDC, 52% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

1,414,541 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, 715,582 people have received their first shot.

That covers 53.23% of the state’s population.

698,959 people have received their final dose.

