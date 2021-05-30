Advertisement

87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

52% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Data from the Maine CDC shows reported new cases of COVID-19 dropped to 87 Sunday,

That is the second time in a week, newly recorded cases have dipped below 100.

No new deaths are being reported.

The death toll remains at 825

Total cases top 67,700.

More than 49,600 cases are confirmed.

Penobscot and Oxford counties are reporting 17 new cases each.

Aroostook County showing 10 more cases.

Somerset, Franklin, Lincoln, and Piscataquis counties have three new cases each.

Lincoln County is reporting no change in cases.

Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21(WABI)

According to the Maine CDC, 52% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

1,414,541 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, 715,582 people have received their first shot.

That covers 53.23% of the state’s population.

698,959 people have received their final dose.

Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident