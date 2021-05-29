Waldo County veterans lay flags to honor fallen veterans

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Maine veterans and volunteers put the work in through the rain and colder temps Saturday for our fallen veterans in preparation for Memorial Day.

Veterans of Waldo County, a group comprised of both members of the Belfast VFW and the American Legion, laid flags on the graves of over 850 soldiers in Grove Cemetery as a show of respect before Memorial Day.

This comes after the VFW worked with Ames Elementary School students on a field trip to lay flags on Thursday.

Members of both groups say this was an opportunity to bring the community together to honor those who gave their lives for our freedom.

“It’s not one organization, it’s all of us together, working as a team to bring back the tradition of honoring these men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our very freedoms that we live today and we enjoy today,” said Richard Pomeroy, Commander of Post 43 of the American Legion.

“So, being able to do something like this, is a great way to bring us all together,” added Anthony Kimble, Commander of the Belfast VFW. “If not just for one weekend, but just a way to remember why we are a free country.”

If you’d like to learn more about the VFW and Legion’s plans for Memorial Day, you can find them listed on Facebook.

