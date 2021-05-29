Advertisement

Two-year-old girl becomes youngest American member of Mensa

Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.
Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.(Sukhjit Athwal via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Two-year-old Kashe West can name all the elements on the periodic table, identify all 50 states by shape and location and she’s learning Spanish.

The California toddler has become the youngest American member of Mensa.

The organization’s membership is strictly limited to those who score at the highest levels in IQ tests.

According to Kashe’s parents, a pediatrician noticed she seemed advanced for her age. So, the family took her to a psychologist, who administered the Mensa test.

The result concluded Kashe had an IQ of 146, her family says.

Her family says they will continue to encourage Kashe’s learning but plan to let her set the tone on whatever topics she wants to learn.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

Leadfoot Promotions is selling tickets to an upcoming show for $18 to those who are vaccinated...
COVID-19 vaccination status determines how much you pay for Fla. concert tickets
Authorities are looking to identify a young child, whose body was found by a hiker near Las...
Vegas police investigating after child's body found, mistakenly identified
A declining birth rate, combined with increased life expectancy, is causing fears that there...
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
Authorities found firearms, ammunition and more in the suspect's apartment, including what...
Social media message leads to man's arrest over alleged plans for mass shooting at Walmart
Ray Carlisle with Teenage Bottlerocket says he’s concerned that people will jump into attending...
Florida concert tickets cost $18 for vaccinated, $999 for unvaccinated