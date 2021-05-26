Advertisement

University of Maine at Farmington gifted truck to support composting efforts

By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Farmington has received support for their campus composting efforts in the form of a donated pick-up.

Senior district manager Jeff McGown with Waste Management in Norridgewock offered the vehicle to the University’s Sustainable Campus Coalition.

The truck is used to transport food waste to the Tom Eastler Memorial Compost Site located at the town’s Recycling Center. Tom Eastler was a UMF faculty member who revived the schools composting initiative in 2014.

Students, faculty, and community members collaborate to support sustainability in the area. Mark Pires, campus sustainability coordinator, says the truck is invaluable in those efforts.

“It kind of contributes to our environmental education efforts. The compost that’s produced from the food waste helps keep those nutrients local. That goes right back into the soil in people’s gardens around here rather than having to landfill. So it’s a really win win situation.”

When ready, the compost is sold back to the community for use in farms and gardens, which supports the costs of the project.

34 yards of compost was sold just this past weekend.

