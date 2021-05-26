Playing with backs against the wall for weeks has UMaine baseball playoff ready

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball got into the America East playoffs this weekend with some help from Hartford. They hit the road today to face host and top seed Stony Brook on Thursday at 11 AM. The Bears weren’t sure that was going to happen.

“This was like oh no! This isn’t what we planned. Kinda everything just went the opposite way of how we wanted it to go,” says UMaine junior catcher Ryan Turenne, “Being able to show up Saturday, and do what we did, have everything work out the way it was supposed to, was the best thing we could have asked for. "

They had about a 6 percent chance of making the conference tournament after Friday’s two losses but the baseball gods smiled down on Maine.

“Mayhem ensued,” says UMaine senior infielder Joe Bramanti, “We got into the playoffs and we got the text practice on Monday. That’s the text we all wanted to see.”

“I’m happy we’ll get a chance in the playoffs,” says UMaine head baseball coach Nick Derba, “If the season had ended on Saturday. I was just happy to get to be a part of their team. This is their team.”

This team of players who decided a few weeks ago they were going to do everything they could to make the playoffs.

“After that 2nd Lowell series we were all a little down. We were a little out. We weren’t sure what team we were,” says Bramanti, “We all came together had a great conversation, talked amongst each other. This is probably my favorite team I have played for since I’ve been here. We are all best friends. We just have to play for each other. Play like we can.”

Now they get Stony Brook. A team they have not seen yet.

“I think it’s better for us cause we just have to go into play game one and play our ballgame,” says Bramanti, “Don’t have to worry about too much. Like different plan than we’ve had all year. Just the same plan. Go out, compete, have our at-bats, and we will have (Nick) Sinacola on the bump. Always good to have him on the mound and so fun to play behind him.”

“Obviously something we are playing for now, elimination and the end of the year, but we can’t really think about it while we are going to these games,” says Turenne.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.