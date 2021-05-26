New York man charged with murder indicted by grand jury
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Waterville in 2020 has been indicted by a grand jury.
Jashaun Lipscombe of New York is charged with murder.
Police say 33-year-old Joseph Tracy was shot at the Home Place Inn on College Avenue in June.
Tracy later died at a hospital in Portland.
Lipscombe is behind bars in New York waiting to be returned to Maine.
