Advertisement

New York man charged with murder indicted by grand jury

New York man indicted in Waterville murder case
New York man indicted in Waterville murder case
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Waterville in 2020 has been indicted by a grand jury.

Jashaun Lipscombe of New York is charged with murder.

Police say 33-year-old Joseph Tracy was shot at the Home Place Inn on College Avenue in June.

Tracy later died at a hospital in Portland.

Lipscombe is behind bars in New York waiting to be returned to Maine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Woman from Portland and Auburn area facing several charges including trafficking in narcotics...
Waterville narcotics arrest
Human remains found in Caribou
Human remains found in Caribou
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules

Latest News

A grand jury handed up a 35-count indictment against 53-year-old Jeffrey Bishop of Cherryfield.
Former Calais police officer facing 35-count indictment
Maine’s House Speaker has stripped seven lawmakers of committee assignments for defying state house rules
Healthy Acadia starting new programs for teens and young adults
Healthy Acadia to be a host site for Gateway to Opportunity 2021
Those opposed to the New England Clean Energy Connect project say the company behind the...
No on CMP Corridor says company spreading false information on social media