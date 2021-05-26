New York man charged with murder indicted by grand jury

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Waterville in 2020 has been indicted by a grand jury.

Jashaun Lipscombe of New York is charged with murder.

Police say 33-year-old Joseph Tracy was shot at the Home Place Inn on College Avenue in June.

Tracy later died at a hospital in Portland.

Lipscombe is behind bars in New York waiting to be returned to Maine.

