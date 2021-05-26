Advertisement

Maine Community Sports Guidelines now fall under new general guidance and US CDC recommendations

MPA guidance has coincided with State Community Sports Guidance this year
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Community Sports COVID-19 guidelines have been “retired”. They have joined the state’s general guidelines released Monday which are recommendations.

The Maine Principal’s Association’s guidelines have matched Community Sports Guidelines this year to safely hold sports during the pandemic. The state will now use United States CDC Guidelines as appropriate according to the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The national CDC still recommends 3-foot social distancing practices on its guidelines for sports and summer sports camps. Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew discussed it during the last CDC briefing.

“So we will be looking at how those compare and contrast when it comes to school sports,” says Lambrew, “I would note we will continue for the remainder of the school year, and assess at the beginning of the summer, with our health advisories... When it comes to fall sports we have some more work to do.”

