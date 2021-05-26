Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town is looking for volunteers

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -A favorite spot among nature lovers in Old Town is in need of volunteers.

We stopped by Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town on Tuesday.

They say they need help with a number of jobs at the nearly 2,500 acre nature preserve.

Hirundo offers different programs all year long like their full moon paddle.

They also offer use of canoes and kayaks by donation on the weekends.

One of the volunteer positions is helping people get on the water along with various others tasks around the trails.

”One of our slogans is, it takes a village to keep a refuge, and that is really true, and I’m so grateful for anyone who comes out and volunteers with us,” said Gudrun Keszöcze, Refuge Manager & Naturalist.

Hirundo is open daily from dusk until dawn.

If you’d like more information on how to volunteer or on their programs, head to hirundomaine.org.

