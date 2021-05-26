Former Calais police officer facing 35-count indictment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A former Calais police officer accused of giving drugs to a minor near Narraguagus High School in Harrington is facing new charges.

A grand jury handed up a 35-count indictment against 53-year-old Jeffrey Bishop of Cherryfield.

Charges include stealing drugs from Calais Police Department, stealing 16 guns that records say were found at his home, and furnishing drugs to a minor.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bishop is due back in court in August.

Also, another former police officer is charged with receiving stolen property from Bishop.

Court records say Jamie Denbow admitted to buying a firearm from Bishop.

They say he then sold it to a game warden.

