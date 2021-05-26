Advertisement

Derek Sinclair is Orono’s new head girls basketball coach

Sinclair has been Red Riots assistant coach for 6 years
Sinclair has been Red Riots assistant coach for 6 years
Sinclair has been Red Riots assistant coach for 6 years
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - RSU 26 school board confirmed Orono high’s new head girls basketball coach Derek Sinclair Tuesday night with a unanimous vote. Sinclair has been an assistant coach for 6 years with the girls program under Nick Winchester and then John Donato who stepped down last month. Sinclair is an Orono alum and played 4 years of hoops there. He’s the son of Orono head football coach Bob Sinclair.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Woman from Portland and Auburn area facing several charges including trafficking in narcotics...
Waterville narcotics arrest
Human remains found in Caribou
Human remains found in Caribou
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules

Latest News

Playing with backs against the wall has Maine baseball playoff ready
Playing with backs against the wall for weeks has UMaine baseball playoff ready
Maine Community Sports Guidelines now fall under new general guidance and US CDC recommendations
Maine Community Sports Guidelines now fall under new general guidance and US CDC recommendations
Hampden freshman Chute strikes out 13 in shutout, Bangor baseball wins on the road
Hampden freshman Chute strikes out 13 in shutout, Bangor baseball wins on the road
"Wacky" Husson softball team enjoyed every minute of great season, Dore named NFCA 1st team...
“Wacky” Husson softball team enjoyed every minute of great season, Dore named NFCA 1st team All-American