Derek Sinclair is Orono’s new head girls basketball coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - RSU 26 school board confirmed Orono high’s new head girls basketball coach Derek Sinclair Tuesday night with a unanimous vote. Sinclair has been an assistant coach for 6 years with the girls program under Nick Winchester and then John Donato who stepped down last month. Sinclair is an Orono alum and played 4 years of hoops there. He’s the son of Orono head football coach Bob Sinclair.

