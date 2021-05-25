“Wacky” Husson softball team enjoyed every minute of great season, Dore named NFCA 1st team All-American

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson softball made the NCAA regional final round on Sunday but fell 1-0 in an amazing pitchers duel to Tufts. Eagles finishing the year at 29-3. A team these Husson players won’t ever forget.

“So fun, so fun I’ve never played on a team that Every person wants to be there and every person wants to play for the other person. Just a team that is loud and proud. Wacky is what they called us over the intercom,” say Husson pitcher Jen Jones the tournament Most Outstanding Player,”It just shows what we can do, when we’re ready to play as a team, it just feels awesome.”

“We’ve been called wacky. This team is just so fun and our energy has just been untouchable. So if we can keep that going for the next couple of years we’ll be back. Will be just fine,” says Husson All-American freshman Kenzie Dore, “I wouldn’t trade this team for the world. They are like family to me and I’m sure going to miss Jen and Morgan. Their leadership is untouchable. So give all the credit to them. I love them to death.”

Brewer’s Kenzie Dore was named National Fastpitch Coaches Association first team All-American on Monday. Dore is one of the top 15 for NFCA National Player and Pitcher of the Year award as well.

“I gave all the credit to my teammates and coaches,” says Dore, “You know I wouldn’t be here where I am without them and without my coaches. Give all the credit to them. Anything that comes my way is from them.”

