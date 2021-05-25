UMaine system makes changes to pandemic protocols

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Masks are still required inside the UMaine System, but school officials are lifting several mandates.

They are ending six foot distancing requirements and lifting all pandemic group size limits.

During the Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Chancellor Dannel Malloy said they are ending space capacity limits, too.

Face coverings are not required outside on campus, but they must still be worn inside regardless of vaccination status.

Malloy commended students and staff for all of their efforts this last year.

