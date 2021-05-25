Advertisement

UMaine system makes changes to pandemic protocols

(WAGM)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Masks are still required inside the UMaine System, but school officials are lifting several mandates.

They are ending six foot distancing requirements and lifting all pandemic group size limits.

During the Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Chancellor Dannel Malloy said they are ending space capacity limits, too.

Face coverings are not required outside on campus, but they must still be worn inside regardless of vaccination status.

Malloy commended students and staff for all of their efforts this last year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules
Maine CDC data as of 5-23-21
Maine CDC reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location

Latest News

There's high demand for affordable dental care in Maine, and a few providers are trying to help...
Demand for affordable dental care in Maine grows
People help place flags at a Brewer cemetery.
Boy Scouts place flags at Brewer cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
UMaine officially renames building
Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta held a benefit Monday night.
Red Barn in Augusta holds benefit for families affected by tragic car crash