UMaine officially renames building

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The UMaine Board of Trustees made the renaming of a lecture hall on the Orono campus official on Monday.

They voted to approve the naming of Beryl Warner Williams Hall at the University of Maine.

The late UMaine graduate and Bangor native was an accomplished scholar who earned two degrees from UMaine and an honorary doctorate.

She passed away in 1999.

