Advertisement

UMaine officially renames building

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The UMaine Board of Trustees made the renaming of a lecture hall on the Orono campus official on Monday.

They voted to approve the naming of Beryl Warner Williams Hall at the University of Maine.

The late UMaine graduate and Bangor native was an accomplished scholar who earned two degrees from UMaine and an honorary doctorate.

She passed away in 1999.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules
Maine CDC data as of 5-23-21
Maine CDC reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location

Latest News

There's high demand for affordable dental care in Maine, and a few providers are trying to help...
Demand for affordable dental care in Maine grows
People help place flags at a Brewer cemetery.
Boy Scouts place flags at Brewer cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
UMaine system makes changes to pandemic protocols
Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta held a benefit Monday night.
Red Barn in Augusta holds benefit for families affected by tragic car crash