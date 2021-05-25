Two people from Knox arrested after child was left alone in Rockland parking lot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Knox are facing charges after police say their 3-year-old child was found alone in a parking lot in Rockland.

43-year-old Paul Mahonen Jr. is charged with trafficking drugs.

32-year-old Nicole Caven-Gardner is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Rockland Police say after the child was found unsupervised last month, they were unable to identify or locate the parents.

They posted a photo of the child on their social media account.

Information from that post lead them to the parents at a nearby hotel.

Police say they recovered a large amount of cocaine and fentanyl from that hotel room.

Police say the child was taken for medical care and found to have been exposed to illegal drugs.

Rockland’s police chief confirms this all happened on the same day last month.

According to a Knox County Jail official, both Mahonen and Caven-Gardner have been released on bail.

Additional charges are expected.

It’s unclear why the press release was sent today, weeks after the incident.

