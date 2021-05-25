Advertisement

Red Claws no more, Maine NBA G-League team becomes Maine Celtics

Hope to bring back Red Claws for throwback games
Red Claws no more, Maine NBA G-League team becomes Maine Celtics
Red Claws no more, Maine NBA G-League team becomes Maine Celtics
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Red Claws are no more. The franchise is staying but they changed their name today to the Maine Celtics going forward. The NBA G League team staying in Portland but Maine is turning green to fit with the big club.

“This was a continuation and an evolution of our heritage, and strengthening our ties to our parent club the Celtics,” says Maine Celtics President Dajuan Eubanks, “So it was inevitable but also a long time in the making. So we are happy to tie the knot even closer now with Kelly green and the Celtics being our one true calling.”

