Police Identify human remains found in Caribou
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified human remains found in Caribou over the weekend.
Police say dental records helped them identify 31-year-old Kurtis Madore who went missing in the area in June of 20-19.
Due to the condition of the remains, a cause of death has not been determined.
We’re told a man was walking Sunday in a wooded area off Route 161 in Caribou when he made the discovery.
Officials say there’s no evidence of foul play.
