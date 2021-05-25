Police Identify human remains found in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified human remains found in Caribou over the weekend.

Police say dental records helped them identify 31-year-old Kurtis Madore who went missing in the area in June of 20-19.

Due to the condition of the remains, a cause of death has not been determined.

We’re told a man was walking Sunday in a wooded area off Route 161 in Caribou when he made the discovery.

Officials say there’s no evidence of foul play.

