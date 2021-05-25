Advertisement

One million dollar donation from family behind Charlie’s Motor Mall to support Children’s Center in Augusta

Groundbreaking on 14,000 square foot expansion expected this year
1 Million dollar donation will support the expansion of this facility

By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Shuman Family, best known as the family behind Charlie’s Motor Mall in Augusta, has donated one million dollars to the Augusta Children’s Center.

The money will be used to construct a 14-thousand square foot addition to the facility and for renovations to the existing five-thousand square feet.

The Children’s Center provides early childhood intervention and family support services for children with special needs.

Charlie and Nancy Shuman have previously donated to help build an inclusive playground at the facility.

They hope their latest donation will allow more children to benefit from what they call a great organization.

”Instead of us watching a graduation class of 25 that are moving on to public schools okay, kindergarten, public schools, we’re going to be able to see maybe a graduation class of 75.” said Charlie Shuman. “That’s quite a difference.”

“I think it’s just a marvelous cause.” added Nancy. “These children deserve a chance, and they get it here at the Children’s Center.”

Groundbreaking on the expansion is expected sometime this year.

The Shumans also want to encourage others to support the mission of the Children’s Center by donating to the campaign.

