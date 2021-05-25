Advertisement

Oakland man pleads guilty to destroying letter boxes

Oakland man pleaded guilty to destroying letter boxes.
Oakland man pleaded guilty to destroying letter boxes.((Source: Raycom Media))
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Oakland man has pleaded guilty to destroying letterboxes.

According to court documents, officers went to the neighborhood where 43-year-old Jonathan Charles Michaud lives.

They found a mailbox was set on fire.

Court records say police also found handwritten messages on the letters sent to people who live there.

Michaud faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman from Portland and Auburn area facing several charges including trafficking in narcotics...
Waterville narcotics arrest
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules
Maine CDC data as of 5-23-21
Maine CDC reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

Latest News

Sean Hinkley told TV5 he wants people to sign a petition to start the recall process.
Bangor resident starts effort to recall school committee member
A new business in Bar Harbor is taking "takeout" to the next level
New Bar Harbor business specializes in take out and catering
There's high demand for affordable dental care in Maine, and a few providers are trying to help...
Demand for affordable dental care in Maine grows
People help place flags at a Brewer cemetery.
Boy Scouts place flags at Brewer cemetery ahead of Memorial Day