Oakland man pleads guilty to destroying letter boxes

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Oakland man has pleaded guilty to destroying letterboxes.

According to court documents, officers went to the neighborhood where 43-year-old Jonathan Charles Michaud lives.

They found a mailbox was set on fire.

Court records say police also found handwritten messages on the letters sent to people who live there.

Michaud faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

