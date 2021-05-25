No on CMP Corridor says company spreading false information on social media

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Those opposed to the New England Clean Energy Connect project say the company behind the corridor is sharing lies on social media.

A virtual press conference was held by No on CMP Corridor Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say last week, Central Maine Power parent company, Avangrid, ran a video on Facebook highlighting the fact they were only clearing 54 feet in Segment 1 of the corridor.

The No On CMP camp played a video during the press conference measuring the corridor that they say shows the cut was actually 98 feet wide.

“This clear-cut affectively bisects the last great undeveloped forest in the Eastern United States,” said Sandra Howard. “It destroys critical wildlife habitat that should theoretically have been protected by vegetation in the tapering zone.”

“Why is this destruction being done?” asked Tom Saviello. “I think you’ve all heard it, bottom line, so that two foreign companies can make obscene profits by exploiting Maine and using us as an extension cord for dirty green energy to Massachusetts.”

We have reached out to New England Clean Energy Connect for comment, but have yet to hear back.

