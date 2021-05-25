Advertisement

New Bar Harbor business specializes in take out and catering

A new business in Bar Harbor is taking "takeout" to the next level
A new business in Bar Harbor is taking "takeout" to the next level
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new business in Bar Harbor is taking “takeout” to the next level.

Acadia Takeaway and Catering will be offering takeout-only dinners and grab and go sandwiches.

They’ll feature an entree per day that can be ordered a la carte, 24-hours in advance.

They’ll also have grab and go sandwiches for lunch and will offer wine and beer to take out with your food as well.

“There are a lot of local people that don’t have a lot of free time, and summer is so short here, so that saves an hour or two a day,” Kathy Muligan, owner of Acadia Takeaway and Catering, said. “People don’t necessarily want to cook every night when they’re on vacation, and they don’t necessarily want to go out to dinner every night, so this is an alternative.”

Acadia Takeaway will be open in early June.

For more information, visit acadiatakeaway.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules
Maine CDC data as of 5-23-21
Maine CDC reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location

Latest News

Oakland man pleaded guilty to destroying letter boxes.
Oakland man pleads guilty guilty to destroying letter boxes
Sean Hinkley told TV5 he wants people to sign a petition to start the recall process.
Bangor resident starts effort to recall school committee member
There's high demand for affordable dental care in Maine, and a few providers are trying to help...
Demand for affordable dental care in Maine grows
People help place flags at a Brewer cemetery.
Boy Scouts place flags at Brewer cemetery ahead of Memorial Day