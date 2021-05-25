New Bar Harbor business specializes in take out and catering

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new business in Bar Harbor is taking “takeout” to the next level.

Acadia Takeaway and Catering will be offering takeout-only dinners and grab and go sandwiches.

They’ll feature an entree per day that can be ordered a la carte, 24-hours in advance.

They’ll also have grab and go sandwiches for lunch and will offer wine and beer to take out with your food as well.

“There are a lot of local people that don’t have a lot of free time, and summer is so short here, so that saves an hour or two a day,” Kathy Muligan, owner of Acadia Takeaway and Catering, said. “People don’t necessarily want to cook every night when they’re on vacation, and they don’t necessarily want to go out to dinner every night, so this is an alternative.”

Acadia Takeaway will be open in early June.

For more information, visit acadiatakeaway.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.