Man pulled from burning Maine home, carried to safety

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WALES, Maine (WMTW) - Firefighters pulled a man from his burning home in Wales early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Pond Road just after midnight for a reported dryer fire.

When they arrived, flames were engulfing one end of the home and they learned that a man was trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly put a ladder to a window and climbed inside the home, battling heavy flames to search for and find the man.

Crews then pulled the man out the window and carried him down the ladder.

He was reported to be alert and talking after the rescue.

The house was considered a total loss.

