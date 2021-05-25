Maine’s House Speaker has stripped seven lawmakers of committee assignments for defying state house rules

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s House Speaker has stripped seven lawmakers of committee assignments for defying Maine State House rules regarding mask wearing.

Republican Representative Laurel Libby released a video of them arriving at the state house Monday without masks on.

A Capitol Police officer approached the group, and he explained the policy.

The six Republicans and one Libertarian said they weren’t required to wear masks, and they continued on.

Despite Governor MIlls lifting the indoor mask mandate Monday with some exceptions, Democratic leadership voted last week to still require masks inside the state house saying it was better to be safe than sorry.

Republican leaders say the Governor made her decision based on science, and the state should speak with one voice.

