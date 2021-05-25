Advertisement

Maine’s House Speaker has stripped seven lawmakers of committee assignments for defying state house rules

(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s House Speaker has stripped seven lawmakers of committee assignments for defying Maine State House rules regarding mask wearing.

Republican Representative Laurel Libby released a video of them arriving at the state house Monday without masks on.

A Capitol Police officer approached the group, and he explained the policy.

The six Republicans and one Libertarian said they weren’t required to wear masks, and they continued on.

Despite Governor MIlls lifting the indoor mask mandate Monday with some exceptions, Democratic leadership voted last week to still require masks inside the state house saying it was better to be safe than sorry.

Republican leaders say the Governor made her decision based on science, and the state should speak with one voice.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Woman from Portland and Auburn area facing several charges including trafficking in narcotics...
Waterville narcotics arrest
Human remains found in Caribou
Human remains found in Caribou
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules

Latest News

Healthy Acadia starting new programs for teens and young adults
Healthy Acadia to be a host site for Gateway to Opportunity 2021
Those opposed to the New England Clean Energy Connect project say the company behind the...
No on CMP Corridor says company spreading false information on social media
Big weekend ahead.
AAA expecting big Memorial Day travel weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Big travel weekend ahead