MidCoast artists paint downtown Belfast crosswalks

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been to downtown Belfast recently, you may have noticed the crosswalks have a fresh coat of paint.

It’s all part of the ‘As Unique As Belfast’ crosswalk art project

“It started with the design committee trying to figure out how we’re gonna get people sort of to come downtown and spend some time, but we also wanted to get art in the streets,” said Pegi Miller, design committee chairperson. “It’s just a way to involve people with art.”

Miller says the project has been a year in the making from permits to grant funding from the Maine Community Foundation, Maine Expansion Arts Fund.

“In the end, we put out a call for artists to submit some work that we then selected, and the theme is as unique and Belfast which I think has been reflected really nicely in all of the designs,” said Lisa Gant, a volunteer with the design committee.

Annadeene Fowler is one of the artists selected to paint a crosswalk.

She and Ashley Megquire wanted to bring staples of Belfast into the streets

“We have two crosswalks. The one I’m standing on here is sort of a representation of what you might find if you went for a walk along Penobscot Bay somewhere. This crosswalk over there is sort of a scene of a Belfast hillside,” said Fowler.

One artist even spoke with local fisherman to include their buoy designs into the crosswalk.

Everyone involved says it’s been great to see people walk by and take pictures with smiles on their faces.

“It was outrageously fun to have this challenge,” said Fowler.

“Community support for one another is huge here which is really nice, and tons of artists and creative people and misfits of all descriptions,” said Miller.

Our Town Belfast is asking folks to use the hashtag Crosswalks of Belfast Maine to share your pictures.

