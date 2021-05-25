Husson baseball to face Oswego St. (NY), heading to Hartford for NCAA Regional

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson baseball team found out Monday morning they are heading to Hartford for the NCAA Regional. Southern Maine is the top seed for the Tournament.

Husson took 2 of 3 from SUNY Cobleskill to claim the North Atlantic Conference title and earn the conference automatic qualifier Friday. Husson is the 5th seed for the regional and will face Oswego State of New York Thursday in the 2nd game of the day. It is scheduled for a 2:30 PM start. The Eagles are in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.