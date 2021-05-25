Hot & Humid Wednesday. Afternoon Storm Threat.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now moved off to our east and low pressure is moving closer from the west. The pair continue to drive breezy conditions which will last into Wednesday. Southwest winds could gust just over 30 mph at times. A warm front will move through this evening, behind the front expect some clouds and the chance of a few showers and isolated storms across northern Maine. The big concern will be moisture advection behind the front that will cause dew points to climb into the 60s tomorrow. Lows tonight will stay in the 50s & low 60s.

A hot & humid day tomorrow with most locations reaching well into the 80s and even a few 90s. Coastal locations will stay in the 70s thanks to a sea breeze. By tomorrow afternoon, a cold front will move in from the west. This combined with the added instability from the higher humidity and daytime heating will result in the threat of some strong to even severe storms. Main threat window will begin just after 2 pm to the west and will last until about 10 pm for coastal areas. Main hazard will be strong winds, but some hail cannot be ruled out and even an isolated tornado threat for far western Maine.

Once the front clears, storms will end and conditions will improve. Dew points will drop to more comfortable conditions & high pressure will build in for the second half of the week.

Memorial Day Weekend looks to remain dry, but on the cooler side with highs in the 50s & 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers over the north. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a SW wind around 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the 70s & 80s with dew points in the 60s. A warm and humid day. Chance of afternoon strong to severe storms as a cold front moves through. Winds out of the SW around 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: High pressure moves in, mostly sunny skies & highs in the 60s & 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A cool morning with the potential of some patchy frost across the north. Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s & 60s.

