Healthy Acadia to be a host site for Gateway to Opportunity 2021

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia is partnering with Maine Youth Action Network as a Gateway to Opportunity 2021 host site.

Gateway to Opportunity is a six-week, work-based learning program that helps youth gain career readiness skills. Healthy Acadia is recruiting up to five high school students ages 16 and older for a paid opportunity to serve as team members, and a college student to serve as team leader.

They’ll be involved in visioning, designing, and implementing Healthy Acadia’s annual Downeast Teen Leadership Camp in Machias.

”I’m really excited Healthy Acadia is a host site to really showcase this program Downeast, so as to maybe also support other organizations to host this program as well,” said Healthy Acadia’s Youth Engagement Coordinator Corrie Hunkler. “Also really bringing in that value of youth voice and input, right? So, we’re paying them, we’re really seeking their input, and seeing what can happen when we bring in young people to kind of plan what they want to see.”

Interested students should apply as early as possible by going to healthyacadia.org.

