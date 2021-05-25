Governor Mills visits Penobscot Bay YMCA.

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills today visited the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport.

She highlighted the importance of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan’s investment in child care.

Through this plan, she hopes to invest $20 million to help Maine communities renovate, expand, and build new child care facilities, and expand early childhood education programs.

She emphasized the recent discovery that close to five-thousand Maine children with working parents do not live near a child care program.

”We know that the first year of a child’s life, when they’re just beginning to learn, open their eyes and interact, those years are a critical time for development. These are the facts. These are why investment in childcare was a key recommendation of my economic recovery committee and of the state’s 10 year economic strategy,” said Mills.

Mills says they will conduct a survey to determine what Maine communities have the greatest needs.

The President and CEO of the Penobscot Bay YMCA says without Governor Mills’ fiscal support, they may have been forced to close.

