Advertisement

Governor Mills visits Penobscot Bay YMCA

She highlighted the importance of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan’s investment in child care.
Governor Mills visits Penobscot Bay YMCA.
Governor Mills visits Penobscot Bay YMCA.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills today visited the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport.

She highlighted the importance of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan’s investment in child care.

Through this plan, she hopes to invest $20 million to help Maine communities renovate, expand, and build new child care facilities, and expand early childhood education programs.

She emphasized the recent discovery that close to five-thousand Maine children with working parents do not live near a child care program.

”We know that the first year of a child’s life, when they’re just beginning to learn, open their eyes and interact, those years are a critical time for development. These are the facts. These are why investment in childcare was a key recommendation of my economic recovery committee and of the state’s 10 year economic strategy,” said Mills.

Mills says they will conduct a survey to determine what Maine communities have the greatest needs.

The President and CEO of the Penobscot Bay YMCA says without Governor Mills’ fiscal support, they may have been forced to close.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Woman from Portland and Auburn area facing several charges including trafficking in narcotics...
Waterville narcotics arrest
Human remains found in Caribou
Human remains found in Caribou
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules

Latest News

Maine’s House Speaker has stripped seven lawmakers of committee assignments for defying state house rules
1 Million dollar donation will support the expansion of this facility
One million dollar donation from family behind Charlie’s Motor Mall to support Children’s Center in Augusta
Healthy Acadia starting new programs for teens and young adults
Healthy Acadia to be a host site for Gateway to Opportunity 2021
Those opposed to the New England Clean Energy Connect project say the company behind the...
No on CMP Corridor says company spreading false information on social media