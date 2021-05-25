Foxcroft’s Fockens is state singles tennis runner-up

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The MPA state singles tennis semifinals and finals held Monday at Lewiston. Yarmouth’s Sofia Mavor won the girls title.

On the boys side, Foxcroft Academy’s Caleb Fockens took on Kennebunk’s George Cutone. It took three sets. Fockens did take the first but Cutone pulled it out 4-6, 7-6, and 6-1. A runner-up finish for a player for Foxcroft, or really anyone out of the north, recently is extremely rare. Great effort by Caleb.

