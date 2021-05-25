Breezy and warm today; showers and storms Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The area of high pressure over our region will begin to move out to sea today. The low pressure system moving in behind it will create a tighter pressure gradient, which means breezy conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. A warm front will bring a chance of showers Wednesday morning. A cold front will follow Wednesday afternoon, bringing the chance showers along the coast and showers and thunderstorms inland. Some of these storms could be severe, especially across western Maine. Warmer than normal temperatures are also expected on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to low 60s. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in upper 60s along the coast to upper 80s inland. SW wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs 60°-75°. NW wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with showers along the coast. Highs 55°-65°. NW wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

