Boy Scouts place flags at Brewer cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

People help place flags at a Brewer cemetery.
People help place flags at a Brewer cemetery.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Local boy scout troops came together in Brewer Monday to honor veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Scouts from troops one and fifteen placed flags at gravesites at the Woodlawn memorial park cemetery in Brewer.

They’ve being doing this around Memorial Day for at least 10 years.

They tell us this is a simple thing to do compared to what these veterans did for us.

Phillip Proctor, Scout Master Troop 1, said, ”Make sure that everybody gets that recognition for everything they gave for the country.”

“All these veterans served and risked their lives for our freedom and they need to be honored for that,” Seth Reardon, Troop 1, said.

Around 600 flags are placed here, thanks to their effort.

