Bangor resident starts effort to recall school committee member

Sean Hinkley told TV5 he wants people to sign a petition to start the recall process.
Sean Hinkley told TV5 he wants people to sign a petition to start the recall process.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor resident has started an effort to recall a school committee member.

It comes in the wake of harassment and stalking allegations against that member.

38-year-old John Hiatt is facing multiple charges.

Sean Hinkley was on Stillwater Avenue Monday trying to get people to sign a petition to start the recall process.

He held up a sign saying “Protect Bangor’s kids.”

That’s one reason he feels he needs to be doing this.

Hinkley has 30 days to get 100 people to sign the petition.

Hinkley explained, ”I’ve been concerned about his behavior. This is just the straw that broke the camel’s back. The charges, and what I know about John. I think he needs to step down. I think we really deserve some better leaders in the school committee.”

Hinkley told TV he’s thinking about running for Bangor School Committee or Bangor City Council.

Last week, Hiatt’s lawyer said this case is“government overreach marked by aggressive tactics and overzealous charging decisions.”

