Bangor Public Health to hold vaccine clinic at EMCC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Health and Community Services are holding a vaccination clinic Thursday at Eastern Maine Community College.

Healthcare professionals will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from 9am to noon.

The City of Bangor says you may register beforehand but it isn’t necessary. As of now they have about eighty open appointments

They are requiring those getting the vaccine to be at least 18-years-old.

”We’ve opened it to walk-ins, so if people don’t have a chance to call us and sign up, please walk in,” said Public Health Program Director Jennifer Doyle. “We’re open 9 to 12. We can register you on sight, and we’d love to have as many as we we can.”

To register for Thursday’s clinic, contact Public Health and Community Services at 992-4548, or send them an email to vaccines@bangormaine.gov

