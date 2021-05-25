Advertisement

Another decline in newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine

Second day in a row case count is only in double digits, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Newly released coronavirus data from the Maine CDC
Newly released coronavirus data from the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine are below the 100 mark,

Tuesday’s data from the Maine CDC showing 72 cases. Monday is was 98 newly recorded cases.

Two more Mainers died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 824 since the pandemic began.

One was a resident of Somerset County, the other lived in Knox County.

Total cases are now 67,132 with 49,196 confirmed by the Maine CDC.

41 patients are in critical care. 20 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases.
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases.(WABI TV)

Only two counties in Maine reporting double digit increases- Penobscot and Kennebec both with 13 new cases each.

Aroostook, Cumberland, Piscataquis and Somerset counties all showing just one new cases.

Franklin and York Counties with no changes.

