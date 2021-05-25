Another decline in newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine

Newly released coronavirus data from the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine are below the 100 mark,

Tuesday’s data from the Maine CDC showing 72 cases. Monday is was 98 newly recorded cases.

Two more Mainers died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 824 since the pandemic began.

One was a resident of Somerset County, the other lived in Knox County.

Total cases are now 67,132 with 49,196 confirmed by the Maine CDC.

41 patients are in critical care. 20 are on ventilators.

Only two counties in Maine reporting double digit increases- Penobscot and Kennebec both with 13 new cases each.

Aroostook, Cumberland, Piscataquis and Somerset counties all showing just one new cases.

Franklin and York Counties with no changes.

