Advertisement

AAA expecting big Memorial Day travel weekend

As the holiday weekend approaches, experts predict it’s going to be teeming with travelers.
Big weekend ahead.
Big weekend ahead.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a difference a year makes.

As the holiday weekend approaches, experts predict it’s going to be teeming with travelers.

“Memorial Day 2021, it’s going to be a lot busier than last year, said AAA’s Chris Hill. “We’re anticipating about 37 million travelers.”

He says that’s around 60% more than last year.

“Which is still actually six million less than 2019, so while it will be an uptick, it’s not going to be at the numbers we are used to.”

In New England, it’s estimated 1.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes. The vast majority will be hitting the road.

“We don’t expect higher gas prices to have much of an impact at all in terms of people traveling this Memorial Day,” said Hill. “A lot of pent up frustration. A lot of cabin fever is going to get people out on the road. In fact, if we continue to see a positive trend with COVID cases going down and vaccinations going up, we could anticipate an even higher numbers this Memorial Day than anticipated.”

Hill adds roads will be busier than people have been accustomed to for the last 15 months or so. Be prepared, and take all the proper safety precautions.

For a state that relies so heavily on the tourism dollar, what happens this weekend could be a forecast for what lies ahead.

“Assuming that everything goes in the direction that we want to do with COVID, I think this is a great sign for Maine to have an extremely busy summer when it comes to tourism,” he said. “We are seeing positive trends as all forms of travel are increasing, even before Memorial Day weekend. If things continue in a positive direction, we expect that to continue as well.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Woman from Portland and Auburn area facing several charges including trafficking in narcotics...
Waterville narcotics arrest
Human remains found in Caribou
Human remains found in Caribou
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules

Latest News

Healthy Acadia starting new programs for teens and young adults
Healthy Acadia to be a host site for Gateway to Opportunity 2021
Those opposed to the New England Clean Energy Connect project say the company behind the...
No on CMP Corridor says company spreading false information on social media
Memorial Day weekend
Big travel weekend ahead
Police Identify human remains found in Caribou