AAA expecting big Memorial Day travel weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a difference a year makes.

As the holiday weekend approaches, experts predict it’s going to be teeming with travelers.

“Memorial Day 2021, it’s going to be a lot busier than last year, said AAA’s Chris Hill. “We’re anticipating about 37 million travelers.”

He says that’s around 60% more than last year.

“Which is still actually six million less than 2019, so while it will be an uptick, it’s not going to be at the numbers we are used to.”

In New England, it’s estimated 1.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes. The vast majority will be hitting the road.

“We don’t expect higher gas prices to have much of an impact at all in terms of people traveling this Memorial Day,” said Hill. “A lot of pent up frustration. A lot of cabin fever is going to get people out on the road. In fact, if we continue to see a positive trend with COVID cases going down and vaccinations going up, we could anticipate an even higher numbers this Memorial Day than anticipated.”

Hill adds roads will be busier than people have been accustomed to for the last 15 months or so. Be prepared, and take all the proper safety precautions.

For a state that relies so heavily on the tourism dollar, what happens this weekend could be a forecast for what lies ahead.

“Assuming that everything goes in the direction that we want to do with COVID, I think this is a great sign for Maine to have an extremely busy summer when it comes to tourism,” he said. “We are seeing positive trends as all forms of travel are increasing, even before Memorial Day weekend. If things continue in a positive direction, we expect that to continue as well.”

