Wreckage of Emmy Rose found off coast of Massachusetts

September 2020 picture of Emmy Rose taken by Robert Serbagi
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The wreckage of the Maine-based fishing vessel Emmy Rose has been located six months after it sank off the coast of Massachusetts.

Four Maine fishermen — Robert Blethen, Jeff Matthews, Michael Porper and Ethan Ward — were killed.

Klein Marine Systems, a New Hampshire-based company, worked with the Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to conduct a side-scan sonar search for the ship.

NOAA said the ship’s wreckage was initially found last Thursday and higher resolution sonar was used to confirm its location on Friday.

Officials said there was no evidence of the remains of the fishermen in the vicinity of the wreckage site.

The family members of the fishermen were notified of the discovery.

NOAA, the Coast Guard and Klein Marine Systems said they wanted to conduct the search to help bring closure to the families.

