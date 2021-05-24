Waterville narcotics arrest

Woman from Portland and Auburn area facing several charges including trafficking in narcotics after car found early Monday morning in Waterville (Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a flat tire led to a stash of illegal drugs in Waterville.

Police discovered a Lexus early Monday morning on the West River Road in Waterville. It was covered in mud and severely damaged including a possible flat tire.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was identified as 29-year old Ashley Gleason of Auburn and Portland. She reportedly told police she possibly hit a guardrail and was looking for a parking lot to put her vehicle in.

She did not report the accident to police.

During a follow up investigation, officers reportedly found more than 154 grams of Crystal Meth and more than 112 grams of cocaine.

Gleason is now charged with two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and Failing to make report of an Accident. Bail is set at $50,000 dollars cash.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.