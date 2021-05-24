Advertisement

Virtual event kicks off for entrepreneurs in Bangor area

UpStart Maine entrepreneur virtual event
UpStart Maine entrepreneur virtual event(UpStart Maine)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A virtual event for Bangor area entrepreneurs is planned for Tuesday, May 25th.

UpStart Maine is a hub for entrepreneurial programs in the area like Big Gig, a business pitch competition; Top Gun, an entrepreneurial accelerator; the Bangor Innovation Center, and more.

They’re launching the Maine branch of Innovation Nights, a program that started in Massachusetts in 2009.

Innovation Nights has helped launch over 1500 products and startups in Massachusetts which have collectively been funded with over four billion dollars.

Katelynn Ronan, President of UpStart Maine, says people should consider checking out the free event.

”It’s not just for people who have a product or service, so it’s not just for entrepreneurs, but they should definitely be showing up, but investors, members of the local business community, teachers or students who are interested in entrepreneurial studies, or anyone who just likes cool new products. If you like Shark Tank, this might be a great event for you to attend.”

The free event runs from 4 to 5 pm May 25th. Innovation Nights founder Bobbie Carlton will be co-hosting.

To register, visit upstartmaine.org or find them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules
Maine CDC data as of 5-23-21
Maine CDC reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening

Latest News

The 43 year old business has always been in Liberty, Maine
43-year-old t-shirt graphic company purchased by employees
Consumers need to shop local to help.
Expert says to help small businesses don’t shop on Amazon
Maintaining your pool may be difficult this summer
Brewer business highlights severity of chlorine shortage
Pepino's celebrates Cinco De Mayo.
Bangor restaurants celebrate Cinco De Mayo, happy to have customers back inside