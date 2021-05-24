Virtual event kicks off for entrepreneurs in Bangor area

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A virtual event for Bangor area entrepreneurs is planned for Tuesday, May 25th.

UpStart Maine is a hub for entrepreneurial programs in the area like Big Gig, a business pitch competition; Top Gun, an entrepreneurial accelerator; the Bangor Innovation Center, and more.

They’re launching the Maine branch of Innovation Nights, a program that started in Massachusetts in 2009.

Innovation Nights has helped launch over 1500 products and startups in Massachusetts which have collectively been funded with over four billion dollars.

Katelynn Ronan, President of UpStart Maine, says people should consider checking out the free event.

”It’s not just for people who have a product or service, so it’s not just for entrepreneurs, but they should definitely be showing up, but investors, members of the local business community, teachers or students who are interested in entrepreneurial studies, or anyone who just likes cool new products. If you like Shark Tank, this might be a great event for you to attend.”

The free event runs from 4 to 5 pm May 25th. Innovation Nights founder Bobbie Carlton will be co-hosting.

To register, visit upstartmaine.org or find them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

