Advertisement

Vigil held in Augusta park Sunday night for three people killed in pedestrian crash

Hundreds of people came to Mills Park in Augusta this evening with candles, flowers and photos.
Hundreds of people came to Mills Park in Augusta this evening with candles, flowers and photos.(Brooke Long)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A vigil was held Sunday evening for the three lives lost in a tragic pedestrian crash in Augusta earlier this week brought in crowds to mourn the loss in their community.

Officials say 69-year old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee, 62-year old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta and a one year old girl all died as a result of the crash on Cony Road Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of people came to Mills Park in Augusta Sunday evening with candles, flowers and photos.

Folks spoke about the tragedy of their loss and how important rallying behind their families is right now.

A local restaurant is also looking to offer some help to the families.

The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is holding a benefit Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The proceeds of any chicken snack will be donated to the families.

The owners of the restaurant say they’ve already had $1,000 worth of donations over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location
According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
After an absence, ticks are back, and they’re hungry
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

UPDATE: Road reopened after single vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
Courageous Steps Project launches new preschool and learning center
The Courageous Steps Project hosts 8th annual Dylan McInnis Walk-Run Sunday
As COVID-19 guidelines are set to be relaxed Monday, many businesses in the state are still...
Inn in Camden will allow guests to ditch masks with proof of vaccination
A group of marine veterans gathered in Waterville Sunday Morning to honor a laid to rest medal...
Kennebec Valley Marine Corps honor laid to rest Medal of Honor recipient Sunday