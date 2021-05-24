Vigil held in Augusta park Sunday night for three people killed in pedestrian crash

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A vigil was held Sunday evening for the three lives lost in a tragic pedestrian crash in Augusta earlier this week brought in crowds to mourn the loss in their community.

Officials say 69-year old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee, 62-year old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta and a one year old girl all died as a result of the crash on Cony Road Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of people came to Mills Park in Augusta Sunday evening with candles, flowers and photos.

Folks spoke about the tragedy of their loss and how important rallying behind their families is right now.

A local restaurant is also looking to offer some help to the families.

The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is holding a benefit Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The proceeds of any chicken snack will be donated to the families.

The owners of the restaurant say they’ve already had $1,000 worth of donations over the phone.

