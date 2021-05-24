Advertisement

US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members

Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to new U.S. Navy guidance.(Source: US Navy, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Navy has become the first branch in the U.S. military to issue service-wide incentives for sailors who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Updated guidance issued Monday stresses the safety of the vaccines and their impact on Navy operations.

According to the latest measures, sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before a deployment.

In addition, naval commands may allow increased freedom of movement on ships and at port calls.

Across the military, a few Army and Marine Corps bases have begun offering extra days off and have reduced restrictions on freedom of movement for vaccinated service members, as well as increased access to gyms and other facilities.

But these programs have only been instituted at the base level. It doesn’t apply fully across either service.

Earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense is not considering a standard incentive program for the entire military.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules
Maine CDC data as of 5-23-21
Maine CDC reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location
UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening

Latest News

Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
September 2020 picture of Emmy Rose taken by Robert Serbagi
Wreckage of Emmy Rose found off coast of Massachusetts
Maine’s credit rating unscathed by toll of pandemic
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to the Middle East.
Blinken off to Mideast to secure Gaza truce, push for aid