US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members

(CNN) – The Navy has become the first branch in the U.S. military to issue service-wide incentives for sailors who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Updated guidance issued Monday stresses the safety of the vaccines and their impact on Navy operations.

According to the latest measures, sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before a deployment.

In addition, naval commands may allow increased freedom of movement on ships and at port calls.

Across the military, a few Army and Marine Corps bases have begun offering extra days off and have reduced restrictions on freedom of movement for vaccinated service members, as well as increased access to gyms and other facilities.

But these programs have only been instituted at the base level. It doesn’t apply fully across either service.

Earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense is not considering a standard incentive program for the entire military.

