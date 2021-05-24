UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A woman was injured after a car crash in Hancock on Sunday night.
Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 5:00 p.m.
Just one vehicle was involved.
It closed part of the Washington Junction Road for hours.
Authorities say they will release more information about the crash Monday morning.
