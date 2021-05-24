Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Hancock Sunday evening

By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A woman was injured after a car crash in Hancock on Sunday night.

Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Just one vehicle was involved.

It closed part of the Washington Junction Road for hours.

Authorities say they will release more information about the crash Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules
Maine CDC data as of 5-23-21
Maine CDC reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Mainers can now go without a mask, businesses can impose their own rules
Hundreds of people came to Mills Park in Augusta this evening with candles, flowers and photos.
Vigil held in Augusta park Sunday night for three people killed in pedestrian crash
Courageous Steps Project launches new preschool and learning center
The Courageous Steps Project hosts 8th annual Dylan McInnis Walk-Run Sunday
As COVID-19 guidelines are set to be relaxed Monday, many businesses in the state are still...
Inn in Camden will allow guests to ditch masks with proof of vaccination